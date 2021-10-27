As of recently, Travis Barker, a man who’s been known to ink his body with tatts to represent his boo, still had his ex Shanna Moakler’s name tattooed on his skin. Welp, now that the drummer is engaged to his reality star boo, one Kourtney Kardashian, it’s out with the old and in with the new and he’s got the tatt to prove it!

Barker just covered the giant tattoo he had of his ex’s name ‘Shanna’ with a print of Kourtney’s lips, along with a giant scorpion.

It’s unclear what the scorpion symbolises, but as Travis is a Scorpio, and Scorpio Season has just kicked off, it could be in honour of the muso’s star sign.

This theory has been supported by Travis’ tattoo artist, Scott Campbell, who snapped pics of the design and the finished product on his Insta.

“Scorpio season. On @travisbarker … Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash. Congrats you two,” he wrote.

Travis also shared the following carousel and captioned it, “Scorpio Season.”

By the way, this isn’t the first Shanna tattoo Travis has covered up. He also covered a “TS” (which presumably stands for Travis and Shanna, unless he’s a ‘yuge Taylor Swift stan) on his hand with a skull tattoo back in May:

Shanna actually poked fun at the fact that Travis had her name inked on his body. After Travis got ‘Kourtney’ tattooed above his nipple, the salty ex told TMZ: “Welcome to the club, he’s got a couple more on there too.”

Despite her incessant dragging of the happy couple, Shanna previously insisted that she’s totally over her ex.

“I’m very much over my ex. It’s been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird? Yes,” she recently told People. “The movie True Romance that I feel like they’ve been bonding over was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter’s named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on Meet the Barkers. Stuff like that… I just think it’s weird.”

Sounds like you’re very much over it, aye? Go off, queen! Or maybe don’t go off and just move the fuck on…?

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged last week and the proposal was something straight out of a cheesy but oh-so-sweet rom-com. Head here for all the super sweet deets.