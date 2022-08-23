Harry Styles Has Pretty Much Confirmed That His Past Public Relationships Were All BS & I Fkn Knew It

Harry Styles graced the new cover of Rolling Stone and the ensuing interview contained some very intriguing tidbits.

While addressing allegations of queerbaiting, he gave some fascinating insights into his past relationships and it confirmed a theory that I’ve had for a while now: that most celebrity relationships aren’t quite what they seem.

“Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone,” he told the mag.

“If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.”

Harry Styles, in particular, has been part of a number of supposed relationships that were lapped up by the public without either party actually acknowledging that they were a thing.

Folks just took the pics and ran with it and said pics seemed fake as fuck to me.

In my opinion, one of the most suss celebrity relationships of all time is Haylor, AKA Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.

The relationship seemed so contrived from the beginning and what really sold it for me were the pap pics that were snapped of them.

Remember that infamous pic where Taylor was photographed leaving her St. Barts trip with Harry?

How the fresh feck did the paps know to swarm her at the exact moment that she was leaving the getaway by boat?

They got the perfect shot at the perfect time which spun the narrative of their wild breakup, emphasis on the word “narrative” because the whole thing was total fiction.

Speaking of which, those iconic pics from their Central Park date legit look like a magazine photoshoot. It’s so goddamn staged and their little trot around the park looks so disingenuous.

“Quick, the photogs are there. Look happy and in love!” (Credit: Getty)

I feel like Harry’s wording in the Rolling Stone interview about how being papped with other celebs doesn’t actually mean they’re in item is likely a subtle nod to the fact that Haylor was PR bullshit.

And there are so many other examples!

Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, the list goes on.

Just because he was snapped with a gal doesn’t mean they full-on dated. It was probably his PR team at the time trying to procure his straight boi image.

But he’s now confirmed that he never actually dated any of these women and said that he has been in many relationships but we just weren’t privy to them.

And since he’s been very vocal in the past about the fluidity of his sexuality, it’s likely that he’s dated both women and men, we just haven’t been informed.

Nor do we need to have been – it’s Harry’s prerogative!

I’m just glad to see he feels comfortable enough to admit that the stories being spun about his dating life have been complete and utter rubbish.

Sorry Haylor stans!

