If I had a dollar for every D-grade celebrity who claimed to have been asked by producers to be the next Bachelor / Bachelorette, I’d be able to buy my own Bachie mansion.

The latest celeb who’s claiming to have been asked to take on the role of Australia’s next Bachelor (after Locky Gilbert, of course) is Harry Jowsey, the star of Netflix dating series Too Hot To Handle.

During his appearance on Hit 101.9’s Fifi, Fev and Byron, the recently single star revealed he’s “in talks” with several TV peeps about upcoming roles.

“There are plenty of chats that are going on,” Harry said.

He also claimed to have been approached to be the next Bachelor and I call BS, but go off, son.

“Someone asked me if I wanted to be [the] Bachelor. I’m like, I’m fucking… a child – sorry, I probably can’t swear,” he said.

“I’m 23. Do you seriously want me on Australian TV? Absolutely terrible! I don’t know if I could date 20 chicks. That’d be an absolute nightmare.”

It comes after Harry’s ex Francesca Farago revealed he dumped her while on vacay. I defs recommend checking out the video, it’s spicy as hell.

“There was a lot of rumours that came up that turned out to be true,” she says in the vid. “I was getting sent a lot of screenshots and messages. I didn’t want to believe it because how could you have a wedding ring folder with someone, and how could you propose to someone, but you’re also saying I can’t be with you because of the distance. It makes me feel like I was being played.”

Catch her wild breakup vid below: