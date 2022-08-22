Too Hot To Handle‘s Harry Jowsey has revealed how much bank he makes from OnlyFans and I am absolutely quitting my job tomorrow. (If Mr Pedestrian is reading this, I’m just joking! But otherwise, I’m not.)

Jowsey, 24, appeared on the Kylie & Jackie O Show to discuss sex work, Too Hot To Handle, his overwhelming body count (the number of people he’s boinked), witnessing a murder, his mother’s overwhelming body count and Khloe Kardashian. Needless to say, it was a wild interview full of tea.

According to the Queensland-born model, entrepreneur and shirtless pic-taker, his body count sits somewhere above the 200 mark. That’s over 200 women in his 24 years of life. Wild.

He also revealed that his goal was to beat his mother’s body count which was also in the 200s. I do not wish to explore this any further than I already have, but I’m sure Sigmund Freud would have loved this.

During the interview he was asked about his OnlyFans account and how much he’s been raking in for posting quality pics of his peen.

According to Jowsey he’s made a heaping $3 million from the platform and will be retiring it at the end of the year. Apparently after uploading a single vid of him going to pound town, he made $100K in just 24 hours. I’m sweating.

As wild as it seems that he would retire something so lucrative, he’s now in a happy relationship with Georgia Hassarati from season 3 of Too Hot To Handle. The two don’t sleep with each other on OnlyFans, though.

READ MORE Too Hot To Handle Ratbag Harry Jowsey Got Shot Down By Hailee Steinfeld With A Scorching DM

Speaking of Too Hot To Handle, Jowsey claimed he hooked up with everyone in his cast after the season was over but only had sex with one person during the show. I’m dying to know what his definition of “hooked up” is and whether this includes the men on his season. What is going ON?

Finally, Jowsey also touched on those rumours he was dating Khloe Kardashian.

Apparently the whole thing was made up, but he did in fact slide into Khloe’s DMs with “hello my butter chicken”. Needless to say she did not respond.