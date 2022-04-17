Pour one out for Too Hot To Handle‘s original naughty possum Harry Jowsey who has shared more of his shooted shots that have fallen short. First it was a Kardashian, and this time it was with American actress and total stunner, Hailee Steinfeld.

The THTH alum combed through his DMs in a recent interview with E! and shared the absolutely brutal reply he copped from the Pitch Perfect star.

“She doesn’t like me at all,” Harry said.

“I messaged her, because I saw there was an ‘accept message’ request so she must have sent something and unsent it.

“So I messaged her. I said ‘Hi!’ [and] she instantly replied ‘No.’

“Like… ‘No.'”

Harry said that he then sent her a voice message asking her what her response was all about, to which she replied with a simple LOL.

“I was like ‘I’m so confused! Why are you saying no? What did I do? Did I hurt you?'” Harry continued.

“And then I just started sending her photos of my dog, because I’ve never been slapped in the face that hard.”

Before you say anything, Harry Jowsey wasn’t talking in euphemisms to try and get a reply from Hailee Steinfeld. He really does have a dog and that dog is really bloody cute.

“I know you hate me, but Bruce deserves a reply,” read Harry’s final pitch to Hailee Steinfeld.

She replied: “Hate? No hate.”

And that was that. Harry said they haven’t spoken since.

If that wasn’t absolutely painful, Harry said he has also slid into Saweetie‘s DMs. She hasn’t even bothered to reply.

Ah well, bud. You took your shots and you didn’t score. Didn’t even hit the backboard or bounce around the ring — pretty sure you missed the net altogether, hey.