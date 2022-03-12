Girls, gays and Twitter addicts, I bring thee news from the deep recesses of the internet. Known performative Karl Marx enjoyer Grimes is reportedly dating whistleblower Chelsea Manning. Somewhere Elon Musk just woke up in a cold sweat and started drawing blueprints for useless inventions in a fugue state.
The rumoured relo comes from Page Six. A source told the publication that Grimes and Chelsea Manning “U-Hauled” their relationship.
As a lesbian, this is very relatable to me. Good work team.
“They’re getting serious. They U-Hauled it,” the source said.
“They’ve been living together in Austin.”
According to Page Six, the pair have been frequently interacting on Twitter.
Since I seem to be taking ur word as final these days
— 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) December 28, 2021
It’s good to know that at the end of the day celebrities are just like us. Keep faving someone’s MAFS tweets until you fall in love! It’s apparently tried and tested.
In case you need a refresher, Chelsea Manning is a former soldier who leaked files about the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to WikiLeaks.
She was initially sentenced to 35 years in prison before former U.S. President Barack Obama commuted her as one of his final acts in office. Chelsea Manning was released from prison back in 2017.
View this post on Instagram
She’s also written a memoir and it’s due to be published later this year.
The internet has obviously had a fucking field day with this information. Why am I not surprised?
Chelsea Manning is in the process of attempting one of the most ambitious “I can fix her” projects of all time
— 🧡R71🧡Victoria// (@victoria_alaska) March 11, 2022
grimes dating chelsea manning doesn’t help the sneaking suspicion that everything in the past two years feels like there’s a gas leak in my apartment and my brain is filling in rapidly expanding blank spots
— Ganser 🌤 (@Ganserband) March 11, 2022
Saw that Chelsea Manning is dating grimes and the words “you are 2 mutuals away from the richest man in the worlds dick and balls” flashed at the top of my vision like a Skyrim quest
— Quickly Robin, To The Gooncave! (@Java_jigga) March 11, 2022
I wish I wasn’t so chronically Online because it is so embarrassing when I go to a meeting and my small talk is “did you see that grimes had a secret baby with elon musk and now is dating chelsea manning?” while looking visibly overwhelmed
— lil internet (@coolchick192) March 11, 2022
Grimes leaving Elon for Chelsea Manning confirms my grandfather’s theory that reading even a page of Karl Marx can turn you lesbian
— Kate Willett (@katewillett) March 11, 2022
Just learned about Grimes and Chelsea Manning. Refreshing Azealia Banks’ Instagram like a monster right now.
— fiona apple neck tattoo (@ChillStableGuy) March 11, 2022
The news comes days after it was revealed that Grimes and Elon Musk had a second child. Grimes shared the news in an interview with Vanity Fair.
The couple named the baby Dark Sideræl Musk. It’s giving Lord of the Rings vibes and I lowkey appreciate.
Grimes also confirmed in the interview that her relo with Musk is “fluid”. But on March 10 she said that they’d broken up again.
Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique – peace out
— 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) March 10, 2022
My brain is a ping pong ball and Grimes and Elon Musk are playing a game of singles.
Neither Grimes nor Chelsea Manning responded to Page Six’s request for comment.
They also haven’t publicly spoken about the relationship yet. But if they’re like any other queer couple I know, we’ll see an Instagram soft launch and an adopted retired greyhound any minute now.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
Grimes, Who Dated A Literal Billionaire, Was Seen Reading Karl Marx, AKA The Communist Bible
-
Grimes’ Mum Is Blasting Elon Musk On Twitter For Posting Dumb Shit When He Has A Newborn
-
Grimes Blitzed Her Instagram Yet Again, This Time Promising New Music
-
Elon Musk Reportedly Breaks Tumblr’s Heart By Dating Synth Wizard Grimes