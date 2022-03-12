Girls, gays and Twitter addicts, I bring thee news from the deep recesses of the internet. Known performative Karl Marx enjoyer Grimes is reportedly dating whistleblower Chelsea Manning. Somewhere Elon Musk just woke up in a cold sweat and started drawing blueprints for useless inventions in a fugue state.

The rumoured relo comes from Page Six. A source told the publication that Grimes and Chelsea Manning “U-Hauled” their relationship.

As a lesbian, this is very relatable to me. Good work team.

“They’re getting serious. They U-Hauled it,” the source said.

“They’ve been living together in Austin.”

READ MORE Grimes Legit Listed The Reasons Why She & Elon Torched Their Relationship In Her Spicy New Song

According to Page Six, the pair have been frequently interacting on Twitter.

Since I seem to be taking ur word as final these days — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) December 28, 2021

It’s good to know that at the end of the day celebrities are just like us. Keep faving someone’s MAFS tweets until you fall in love! It’s apparently tried and tested.

In case you need a refresher, Chelsea Manning is a former soldier who leaked files about the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to WikiLeaks.

She was initially sentenced to 35 years in prison before former U.S. President Barack Obama commuted her as one of his final acts in office. Chelsea Manning was released from prison back in 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea87)

She’s also written a memoir and it’s due to be published later this year.

READ MORE Chelsea Manning Radiates Positivity In Gorgeous New Vogue Profile

The internet has obviously had a fucking field day with this information. Why am I not surprised?

Chelsea Manning is in the process of attempting one of the most ambitious “I can fix her” projects of all time — 🧡R71🧡Victoria// (@victoria_alaska) March 11, 2022

grimes dating chelsea manning doesn’t help the sneaking suspicion that everything in the past two years feels like there’s a gas leak in my apartment and my brain is filling in rapidly expanding blank spots — Ganser 🌤 (@Ganserband) March 11, 2022

Saw that Chelsea Manning is dating grimes and the words “you are 2 mutuals away from the richest man in the worlds dick and balls” flashed at the top of my vision like a Skyrim quest — Quickly Robin, To The Gooncave! (@Java_jigga) March 11, 2022

I wish I wasn’t so chronically Online because it is so embarrassing when I go to a meeting and my small talk is “did you see that grimes had a secret baby with elon musk and now is dating chelsea manning?” while looking visibly overwhelmed — lil internet (@coolchick192) March 11, 2022

Grimes leaving Elon for Chelsea Manning confirms my grandfather’s theory that reading even a page of Karl Marx can turn you lesbian — Kate Willett (@katewillett) March 11, 2022

Just learned about Grimes and Chelsea Manning. Refreshing Azealia Banks’ Instagram like a monster right now. — fiona apple neck tattoo (@ChillStableGuy) March 11, 2022

The news comes days after it was revealed that Grimes and Elon Musk had a second child. Grimes shared the news in an interview with Vanity Fair.

The couple named the baby Dark Sideræl Musk. It’s giving Lord of the Rings vibes and I lowkey appreciate.

READ MORE Gruesome Twosome Elon Musk And Grimes Had Another Bb In Secret & The Name Has Sent Me To Space

Grimes also confirmed in the interview that her relo with Musk is “fluid”. But on March 10 she said that they’d broken up again.

Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique – peace out — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) March 10, 2022

My brain is a ping pong ball and Grimes and Elon Musk are playing a game of singles.

Neither Grimes nor Chelsea Manning responded to Page Six’s request for comment.

They also haven’t publicly spoken about the relationship yet. But if they’re like any other queer couple I know, we’ll see an Instagram soft launch and an adopted retired greyhound any minute now.