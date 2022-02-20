Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX reportedly has a new gal pal and she is none other than Aussie actress Natasha Bassett.

So, who is this new woman?

Born in Sydney, Natasha Bassett is a 27-year-old TV, stage and film actress who has starred in 2016’s Hail! Caesar and has also played pop star queen Britney Spears in the 2017 biopic Britney Ever After.

Bassett is also set to play Dixie Locke who was Elvis Presley’s first flame in the soon to be released film about the King of Rock and Roll.

According to Bassett’s IMDB account, she acted under the directorship of none other than Cate Blanchett in the Sydney Theatre Company’s stage production of Bookends.

She is also churning her way through an online physics degree and speaks fluent French. Oui oui!

Late last year, Musk and musical artist Grimes announced that they had decided to split up.

The breakup gave Grimes more time to walk around Downtown Los Angeles reading a copy of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels‘s Communist Manifesto after breaking up with one of the world’s richest men.

It also gave Musk more time to stress-cut a mohawk hairdo around the time SpaceX was nearing bankruptcy. The couple also has a one-year-old child who they co-parent, as per Page Six.

After some time enjoying the single life, sparks are flying between Musk and Bassett. According to the Daily Mail, Bassett was seen getting off Musk’s private jet on Thursday.

And yes, this is the same private jet that the supposed king of renewable energy cars flies around the world with such gusto that a 19-year-old created a Twitter bot to tweet its (publicly available) fuel-guzzling movements.

How embarrassing for Mr Electric Vehicles himself…

We wish Musk and Bassett all the best in their new relo’ and hope that there’s as much electricity between these two as there is at a Tesla recharging station.