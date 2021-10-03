Grimes, who up until last week was dating Tesla’s CEO and literal big tech billionaire Elon Musk, was just seen posing with a copy of Karl Marx’s The Communist Manifesto, which reads like an extremely on the nose skit from SNL.

In her first public appearance since the pair announced they had “semi-split”, Grimes walked down the streets of downtown Los Angeles in what looks like a space-dirt-brown leather hooded cape and knee-high leather platform boots while holding a… copy of the socialist bible in her hand.

In photos taken by a photographer named Jvshvisions, who Grimes apparently called, according to the New York Post, she could be seen flipping through the pages with the same face uni students give when their tutor asks a question and they all pretend to be deep in thought while they wait for someone else to answer.

It’s just absolutely bonkers that this woman breaks up with one of the richest men in the world and then decides to be a socialist lmao.

I mean, for someone who has previously made millions selling NFTs, planned to get brain implants, written “financial poetry”, and tried to sell her own soul, this is cooked.

Not only is this stupendously rich for her to do, but as far as Twitter and I see it, it’s extremely performative.

“The irony of Grimes having someone take fake candids of her pretending to read The Communist Manifesto in an outfit that costs more than my entire salary for a year,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Grimes sucks extremely bad and the idea of her breaking up with the richest man on Earth and then immediately calling the paparazzi to take photos of her dressed like an elf casually circling her $2 million house while she squints at a copy of the Communist Manifest is SOOO FUNNY,” summarised another.

going to be watching all of my little gay ass friends like a hawk and if any of them fall for this shit even a tiny bit i’m going to make fun of them for the rest of their lives — Mister Gorbachev, Hit These Back Walls (@SAMOYEDCORE) October 2, 2021

this is most definitely how she reading that book ???? pic.twitter.com/KgtBj3EK8E — android 22 (@_Elijae) October 3, 2021

She was just with Lex Luthor, this is so corny lmao. — ????????????Naghl???????????? (@N0ghl) October 2, 2021

grimes trying to change her public persona after being married to an evil capitalist by wanting to build a lesbian commune on a moon then reading the communist manifesto in extremely posed candid pics is the funniest thing ever https://t.co/ZaNgpuOMKB — em ???? (@neckwearr) October 2, 2021

the look grimes WISHES she could pull off pic.twitter.com/Oc3u1voie9 — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) October 2, 2021

I hope that Grimes posing reading Marx sends a lot of young, impressionable fans on a journey that gets quickly to where they realise why she's just a poser and ends with them helping build a world that her ex husband and son will have to flee in a rocket — Spooky Scary Sophia ????????????‍♀️ (@theymerSophie) October 2, 2021

Grimes lookin like she's gonna give me a side quest for the thieves guild pic.twitter.com/8vUpN6ZrP7 — MC Do-Well (@AdequatelyFunny) October 3, 2021

You’ve gotta respect Grimes’ unwavering commitment to making everyone feel embarrassed for ever liking her in the first place. — chris (@garflyf) October 3, 2021

this straight up looks like something they would do on SNL to make fun of Grimes — SKY (@skyrhi) October 2, 2021

actually grimes pretending to read theory is the most relatable she has ever been — Grace (@gracecamille_) October 3, 2021

Grimes reading “how to put anti-imperialist back in my bio” https://t.co/SsRAfbvCTt — Niko Stratis (@nikostratis) October 3, 2021

Last week, Grimes and Elon Musk announced that they had “semi-separated”. The pair will continue to co-pilot their X-Wing baby, X AE A-Xii.

Earlier this week, the newly single artist said she wants to start a “lesbian space commune” because sure, why the fuck not?