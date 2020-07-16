Pregnant queen Gigi Hadid has given fans a peek at her growing baby bump in a spicy Instagram Live.

During the vid, the model unbuttoned her PJ top and turned to her side so that fans could see she her belly in all its glory. “Like it’s there, it’s just from the front it’s different,” she said.

Pregnant Gigi Hadid shows off her belly bump on Instagram Live: “There’s my belly y’all” pic.twitter.com/zV6QqdRqw1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 15, 2020

The 25-year-old went on to acknowledge that some people are “confused” by her decision to not divulge deets about her pregnancy or post bump pics, but she said that’s because she believes it’s “not the most important thing going on in the world.”

“That’s a reason that I felt that it’s not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends. Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to [the] coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening,” Gigi shared.

“And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.”

Hadid with bb daddy Zayn Malik. (Credit: Getty)

And while she feels right now isn’t exactly the appropriate time to be sharing her experience, Gigi promised she will be sharing a glimpse into her pregnancy in the future.

She said, “I just am not rushed to do it, and I feel like right now I just want to experience it, and I write in my journal a lot, and I just don’t want to worry about waking up everyday during my pregnancy and like worry about having to like look cute or post something.”

Gigi also shared her gratitude for the support she and hubby Zayn received following the announcement of her pregnancy.

“I’m so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting just to know that we’re all good and safe and everything’s going great and I love you guys,” she shared. “I do appreciate those positive comments.”

Gigi Hadid previously confirmed that she was pregz in a cute-as-hell video.