Pregnant queen Gigi Hadid has hit back at rumours that she’s been getting fillers while expecting her first bb with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

During an Instagram Live yesterday with her go-to makeup artist Erin Parsons, Hadid cleared up the nasty rumours.

“It’s so funny, the things you see online,” she began. “People think that I shape my brows… really arched. If you look at baby pictures of me, I’ve had these crazy arched brows since I was born.”

“Also, people think I do fillers on my face, and that’s why my face is round. I’ve had this since I was born,” she said, adding that pregnancy has made her face naturally fuller as well. “Especially fashion month, when I was already a few months preggo… I have the cheeks already, so there’s not a lot to fill in.”

Catch the full vid below: