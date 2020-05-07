After years and years of an on-off relationship, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid appear to be going from zero to 100, having just confirmed they’re expecting a baby together.

And fresh rumours reveal the pair may also be getting hitched.

Jeweller George Khalife shared photos of Hadid and Malik wearing matching evil eye bracelets he made for them on his Instagram.

In one shot posted on his Instagram Story, Malik’s full arm can be seen with the Lebanese-American poet Kahlil Gibran’s poem “On Marriage” written on it.

Malik has shared the poem before on his Instagram Story and it sounds v. engagement-y.

It goes:

You were born together and together you shall be forevermore.

But let there be spaces in your togetherness and let the winds of the

heavens dance between you.

Love possesses not nor would it be possessed!

Love one another but make it not a bond of love:

Let it rather be a moving sea between the shores of your souls.

Sing and dance together and be joyous but let each one of you be alone.

Give your hearts but not into each other’s keeping.

Stand together yet not too near together:

For the pillars of the temple stand apart and the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other’s shadow

Zayn’s new tattoo is Kahlil Gibran’s poem “On Love And Marriage” ???? pic.twitter.com/LNHR8ZW9YZ — Zayn Malik Updates & More (@ZMDailyNews) May 2, 2020

The poem was enough to spark secret engagement rumours among some fans but there is currently no word from either soon-to-be parents.

Watch this space!