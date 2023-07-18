Gigi Hadid Was Arrested For Marijuana Possession Whilst On Holidays In The Cayman Islands

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been arrested during a girls’ trip to the Cayman Islands for marijuana possession. That’s a way rougher start to a girls’ trip than when my friend drank too many cruisers and vommed the second we got to our country AirBnB.



Gigi and a friend were flying into the Owen Roberts International Airport with a friend on July 10 when she was found to be in possession of “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja” in her luggage.

It’s important to note that the consumption of cannabis for recreational use is illegal in the Cayman Islands but the drug has been legal for medical use, most often prescribed for people undergoing chemotherapy, since 2017.



Despite this, the pair were arrested and taken to the Prisoner Detention Centre, where they were released on bail.



On July 12, the pair appeared in court where they pleaded guilty. They were fined $1000 USD ($1467.80 AUD) and are not facing any further charges.

A representative from Gigi’s camp has made a statement about the incident.



“Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license,” her rep told E! News.



“It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”



In the grand scheme of things, $1500 isn’t much to the supermodel.



And, judging by her IG, it looks like she went on to enjoy her luxury getaway. She recently posted a series of gorgeous pics and videos from her time on the island which she captioned: “All’s well that ends well.”



(Image Source: Instagram / Gigi Hadid @gigihadid)

She also used the holiday to debut a brand-new tattoo of a dragon on her thigh. Move over Rooney Mara, Gigi is the new girl with the dragon tattoo!

Gigi really seems like a ‘look on the bright side’ kind of gal. I’m glad she managed to have a good holiday despite facing drug charges for not reading the laws of the country she was flying into. Could’ve been kind of bad, you know, if she wasn’t a huge celeb.



(Image Source: Instagram / Gigi Hadid @gigihadid)