We Rate The Awkwardness Factor Of All The Exes Who Bumped Into Each Other At The Met Gala

There is no hell on Earth quite like running into your ex, especially at a party where you have to acknowledge their presence and can’t just do a Mariah Carey “I don’t know her”. So pour one out for the celebrity exes in attendance at the Met Gala 2023, because there were a lot of them, not just Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

I am talking like, a LOT. Complex histories. People who dated people after breakups with another person at the same event. Couples walking past exes, exes walking past exes, couples (probably) about to be exes after giant teary bathroom fights because of running into old exes. Oh, my god. To be a fly on the wall inside the Met right now.

Anyway, because Hollywood is a total mess and you probably aren’t as invested in this shit as I am, I’ve detailed all the celebrity exes in attendance at the Met Gala 2023 who definitely were clenching for at least a portion of the evening. Inhale me, Earth.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

Look, all eyes were on Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, who I feel confident have never been in a room together in like, a billion years after that absolute SCORCHED EARTH breakup back in their Twilight days, when K-Stew was spotted cheating with some old man director. Or something. Whatever. You remember!!

The point is, a LOT has happened since then. Rob’s had a whole two other long-term partners (both also in attendance, lololol), and arrived with current girlfriend Suki Waterhouse. K-Stew is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer. I reckon all is well with these two exes and maybe they became besties after a few wines.

Awkwardness rating: 5/10 (weird at first, then “omg we should have caught up sooner!!!”)

Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs

After his doomed romance with Kristen, Rob went on to date music artist FKA twigs for years. They were even engaged before splitting up in 2017. A year later he was with Suki Waterhouse, who he attended the Met Gala 2023 arm-in-arm with. While there’s never been any word of bad blood between these two, that CANNOT have been a joyous reunion, right?

Awkwardness rating: 8/10 (I don’t hate you but I also wish you’d be sent to the moon forever)

Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper

Remember way back in 2013 when paparazzi photos emerged of Suki Waterhouse lying in Bradley Cooper‘s lap as he read fucking LOLITA to her?? I cannot even with that mess. Anyway, they famously dated for two years, splitting up in 2015. All talk was about their age gap (Bradley is 17 years her senior), which came up again on TikTok recently because we’re starting to realise Suki at the time was 21 which is giving some Leo DiCaprio vibes.

Awkwardness rating: 7/10 (I deeply don’t want to say hello but if we have to, I’ll just ask how your kid is and let you show me photos)

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk

Bradley’s other ex, Irina Shayk, was also at the Met Gala 2023 – except these two are on GREAT terms! Like, so good there were recently rumours they were getting back together, and they even went on a holiday to the Bahamas in 2022 as friends. All this friendship energy is mainly because they share a kid together and are just damn good at co-parenting.

Awkwardness rating: 0/10 (we’re going to Macca’s after this!)

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

DAMN, this would have been a bad one. (And judging by this Page Six story about their Met Gala run-in complete with pics — it fucking WAS super awks.)

Firstly, because Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian made a big splash at last year’s Met Gala when they arrived together, and also there was that deeply weird video where Kim was like “Petey, come have a shower with me?” that was shared on Instagram. Idk why but it gave me the heebies. Anyway, since then the couple spectacularly broke up with rumours that the Kardashian machine was too much for Pete (and other rumours that Kim was just tired of their relationship). However they split, it was NOT amicable.

Awkwardness rating: 9/10 (I secretly spat in your steak tartare)

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski

After splitting with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson had some famous flings – most notably with Emily Ratajkowski, shortly after HER breakup with Sebastian Bear-McClard. They were snapped at the basketball together in a TOTALLY NOT AT ALL staged shoot, but things went nowhere.

Awkwardness rating: 2/10 (“wait, you were THERE?”)

Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley

Also, BEFORE dating Kim Kardashian, Pete was linked to Margaret Qualley for a few months. We all know those three-month relationships are the fucking WORST when they end (someone definitely sent an essay text detailing all the reasons they should get back together), so I reckon this was a worse run-in than EmRata, for sure – even though Margs is now engaged to Jack Antonoff.

Awkwardness rating: 7/10 (I try to pretend you vanished into powder, like in The Avengers)

Jennifer Lopez and Diddy

An ICONIC couple of the 00s, Jennifer Lopez and Diddy only dated for a couple of years, but famously were arrested at a nightclub in 1999 and also just had impeccable Y2K couples style. Here’s the clincher though – Diddy allegedly cheated on J.Lo (how COULD you), so while this is deffo water under a very old bridge…. is it?

Awkwardness rating: 6/10 (thought I was over it but you have a face I want to punch)

Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski

So this isn’t a pair of exes, but it’s worth discussing Olivia Wilde having to be at the Met Gala 2023 in the presence of TWO women who allegedly (and also definitely) hooked up with her ex, Harry Styles.

Let’s start with EmRata – we all saw the Year 7-vibes video that circulated of Em pashing Harry in Tokyo, right? As did Livvy, absolutely. Given her split from Harry wasn’t that long ago, I’m guessing this is one gal she did NOT want to run into on that carpet.

Awkwardness rating: 9/10 (I will hide under Kylie Jenner‘s dressing gown if I have to)

Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh

So we ALL know about the Miss Flo/Olivia Wilde drama from Don’t Worry Darling. We also know it allegedly began because Florence was boning Harry Styles before he then got official with Olivia Wilde. These two DEFINITELY do not get along, although no one really knows if it’s due to on-set sexy antics, or on-set non-sexy antics. Whatever the case, it would be chaotic evil to experience these two running into each other in the dunny.

Awkwardness rating: 10/10 (I’m crouching on the toilet seat)

Camila Morrone and Gigi Hadid

More women with an ex in common! Gigi Hadid was recently dating Leonardo DiCaprio. Spicy. Except he had JUST broken up with long-term girlfriend Camila Morrone when they began hooking up. Again – I doubt Cami has any beef with Gigi, but who wants to see the woman their ex moved on with at a fucking fashion event? Let alone the Met Gala 2023? Not me!

Awkwardness rating: 8/10 (I’ll say hi but I’ll prob have a cry in the toot later)