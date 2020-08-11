It feels like only yesterday that dating series Too Hot To Handle hit Netflix and got us all hooked on the many romances that transpired, in particular the one between Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago.

Since the show aired, they’ve broken up, gotten back together, made us extremely jealous of their relationship on Instagram, gone on sweet vacays together, got engaged, broke up, released tell-all YouTube vids about each other and even kicked off a legal battle. Yikes. I need to lie down after all that.

But I can’t just yet, ‘cos the drama’s not over as Francesca just did a wild interview where she spilled a bunch of tea about her ex.

Francesca and Harry, back when things were (seemingly) swell. (Credit: Instagram)

Appearing on Violet Benson‘s podcast Too Tired To Be Crazy, Francesca started by telling the story of how they split, which she announced on YouTube back in June.

“He started breaking up with me basically the day that the reunion came out, the day he proposed, he was like I can’t do this anymore… but then he would say that and then two days later he would post a photo on his Instagram and caption it where should we have the wedding?” she said.

“So then I’m sitting there, and I’m like, I’m in love with this person, I’m so confused, I don’t know what he wants, what does that post mean? I didn’t know what to do. We would get into an argument and we wouldn’t talk for a few days, and then he would post a story like, ‘oh I love my fiancée…’”

Describing their relationship as a giant “mind fuck,” she claimed that the whole time he was “doing his own thing with other people, lying to me about it. He would say to me, I love you so much, I wanna be with you, I wanna marry you, but I can’t do long distance anymore. That’s how it started.”

When the pair split, Harry revealed in his YouTube vid that distance played a major factor in their breakup. Francesca says that’s BS.

“The distance was just a big cop out for him,” she said. “But then he said that, and then he did a video saying he fell out of love in February. But if he fell out of love before the show even came out, then he shouldn’t have stayed with me, and he shouldn’t have proposed to me, and he shouldn’t have done all of that.”

She reckons he just “wanted to be single, and he wanted to be famous, and he wanted attention. And having me in his life wasn’t important enough to sacrifice fucking bitches.” Oooft.

Now, here’s where it gets particularly spicy, as Francesca claims that she has some serious dirt on Harry that could “ruin his career,” and, doll, what career?

Francesca said, “I think that every single girl knows that when a guy calls a girl crazy it’s just a reflection of their actions I think because Harry knows I’m not crazy, if I was crazy… I would be pulling some whack shit right now to ruin his career because I literally could if I wanted to so.”

“With everything that I know and I’ve been so respectful considering everything he put me through. Even after everything he’s done to me, I’m still… I have no desire to even snap. I’m just like, you’re disgusting at this point.”

But despite everything, Francesca did say she still has love for the bloke.

“I think its gonna take a while to not love him. I think the feelings that I had for him, the love that I had for him was so real that its gonna take like a long time for me to fully move on from that.”

These two desperately need to banish one another from their lives, ASAP.