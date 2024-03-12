Emily Blunt’s Stylist Beefing With Anyone Who Doesn’t Like Her Oscars Fit & Girl, Chill

If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my time as a digital journalist, it’s to never read the comments. Trust me when I say that there will ALWAYS be nasty comments on whatever post you’re looking at — that is just how the internet works, and most of the time, ignorance is indeed bliss. However, it appears Emily Blunt‘s stylist did not receive the memo, if the frustrated comments she’s been leaving on posts about Blunt’s Oscars outfit are anything to go by.

Jessica Paster, whose IG handle is @highheelprncess, is the mastermind behind Emily Blunt’s gold, shimmery Maison Schiaparelli that’s got everyone talking.

The dress raised eyebrows for two reasons, the first being that it has straps that sit an inch or so above the shoulders, instead of resting on them, and the second being its shimmery sequin underwear line.

Not my cup of tea personally, but Blunt still looked beautiful. You can see what I’m referring to below.

Though gorgeous, the dress has received mixed reactions online, with some people not finding the strap x underwear combo not to their tastes. And Paster is not happy about it.

In the comment section of fashion IG account Check The Tag’s posts, Paster has been responding to comments who don’t deem the dress worthy of Blunt.

One commenter wrote “I think this is just too cool of a dress for her. And the glam didn’t help :/”, to which Paster replied: “I didn’t see u on the carpet????”

Ooft. Unsurprisingly, she got reamed in the comments for that one, with others chiming in to say that people are allowed to have opinions without being movie stars. OP themselves responded with “Jessica get a grip. I said what I said and obviously a hit dog is hollerin.”

Maybe a dog is hollerin, but I am fkn HOWLING. It is truly brutal out there.

Emily Blunt‘s stylist is not accepting criticism of the dress Blunt wore to the Oscars. Image: Instagram.

Another commenter said they found that the underwear outline “ruins the whole dress” to which Paster said: “because you absolutely have no sophisticated taste… #burneraccount.”

Okay but tell me you’re a Millennial without actually telling me you’re a Millennial lol. As a Gen Z I have to say, retire the hashtags!

Anyway, Paster also replied to another comment which aired issues with the underwear line by saying she “begged” Blunt to wear “a real underwear over her dress” and then ended the comment with “shucks!!!”. I am too Australian for this.

What does shucks mean in this context!!!!!!!! Image: Instagram.

Paster’s comments are hilarious to me personally, and some seem to agree, but others are less impressed.

“I mean, that’s kinda cringe. Not everyone has the same fashion taste,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the comments.

“Imagine being so bad at your job and this loud about it. Surely Emily could afford better than that?” wrote another.

“If I styled a look that atrocious I’d be hiding under my bed, not doubling down on social media,” said a third.

Look. I think it’s mean to demand a stylist be fired, because they have obviously been hired by their celeb because of their work and taste. Not everyone has the same taste! It’s fine! Let people live!

And I mean that both ways, honestly. If you don’t want people to call you out, then you probably also shouldn’t call them out either.

Either way, the beast that is the IG comments has been awakened, and now there’s no going back.

