Musician Diplo has spoken out against accusations that he’s “grooming” 19-year-old TikTok star Quenlin Blackwell.

Last week, the social media star told her followers she’s “living with” the 41-year-old DJ. She then proceeded to upload several videos of the duo hanging out, including a slew of clips titled “Living With Diplo: The Series.”

But after fans raised a few questions, the singer took to Twitter to write a response.

“OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in that building,” he tweeted on Monday.

“As a landlord I don’t really consider age or race as a qualification. U just gotta pay security deposit. And don’t poke holes in the walls or ruin my carpet.”

OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in that building. Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us. — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) October 26, 2020

As a landlord I don't really consider age or race as a qualification. U just gotta pay security deposit. And don't poke holes in the walls or ruin my carpet — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) October 26, 2020

“Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us,” he added.

When a fan asked, “What do you have in common with a 19-year-old that would warrant a friendship, quick,” he responded: “We made music together.”

Another user then wrote, “At most, that constitutes a working / business junction, so again – what do you have in common with a 19-year-old that would warrant a friendship, as you previously said.”

To which he responded, “To make music you have to have chemistry to be creative with a person. we didn’t make songs between plexiglass door while on discord.”

To make music you have to have chemistry to be creative with a person. we didn't make songs between plexiglass door while on discord. — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) October 26, 2020

Punters weren’t really buying his responses though, with one follower writing: “Like at least say some age of consent bullshit because this is not looking good man.”

“No idea what u mean,” he reacted.

No idea what u mean — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) October 26, 2020

Quenlin, who appears to have a boyfriend named Parker, also addressed her followers on Twitter.

“I’m an adult,” she tweeted. “I’m not being groomed. Platonic relationships exist. I’ve been living here for over a year…I’d rather break both of my legs and be forced to walk than pursue Diplo romantically and he’d rather choke.”

The social media star, who is 22 years younger than the music producer, then told her fans that Diplo is “barely in LA bc he’s so busy.”

“Diplo has given me the opportunity and the security to create,” Quenlin continued. “Diplo and his team are my mentors and his team have saved me numerous times from the weirdos in LA. My parents trust him. I trust him. Y’all are making me feel icky. Diplo is my LA dad..nothing more.”