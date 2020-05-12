Diplo announced the arrival of “an entire ass baby” today, in a touching Mother’s Day tribute to his bébé son and new mum Jevon King.

In the below Instagram post, Diplo confirmed that Jevon had given birth to their child during quarantine, and that he was yet to meet his new son because they’re separated by “closed borders”.

“So I had an entire ass baby during quarantine,” he captioned the video, “I was hesitant to post him because not only does he already had a better haircut than me.. But also because I havent met him yet since we are separated by a million miles and closed borders.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Wesley (@diplo) on May 11, 2020 at 9:11am PDT

“His name is Pace,” Diplo continued, “he and his mommy are super healthy and happy and I’m going to meet them as soon as we turn a corner on this world shutdown.”

PACE. What a sweet baby angel.

Jevon, a model and 2014’s Miss Trinidad and Tobago Universe, announced Pace’s birth back in March on her Instagram.

Diplo has 2 other kids, Lockett (9) and Lazer (5), with ex Kathryn Lockhart.