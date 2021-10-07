CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged rape and sexual assault.

Thomas Wesley Pentz (Diplo) has posted a series of text messages, videos and general receipts in a bid to disprove the recent allegations of sexual misconduct made against him, just hours after it was revealed he may face criminal charges.

According to Buzzfeed, Los Angeles City Attorney’s office is considering placing charges against Diplo for invasion of privacy and knowingly spreading chlamydia to a 25-year-old woman.

“We are reviewing the referral and have no further comment at this time,” a spokesperson for the LA Attorney’s Office told Buzzfeed.

The 25-year-old woman, who has not been named, has accused Diplo of recording sexually explicit videos without her consent, and also alleges that the DJ raped her after a Las Vegas concert. She also alleges she was underage when the pair initially began talking.

Both parties have filed for restraining orders against each other.

In response to the allegations, Diplo posted a carousel to Instagram detailing his relationship to the woman, claiming that she has stalked him and his family for over multiple years.

Throughout his posts, Diplo refers to the woman as ‘SA’, and posits that she was an “obsessed fan” of his who “harrassed”, “attacked” and “threatened” him and his family.

He also alleges that through the use of a private investigator, he found that ‘the woman had over 50 fake accounts she was using to text people that he knew, send them his nudes unsolicited, and claim to them that she was underage when she received them.

As part of the carousel, he even posted private conversations between him and the woman.

This April, Diplo filed a lawsuit against the 25-year-old woman for “stalking, trespass and revenge porn,” claiming that she visited his home when he wasn’t there, and called him multiple times via different numbers.

“Yet more lies from the same disturbed individual who has been stalking and menacing Wes, his family and his friends for years,” Diplo’s lawyer Bryan Freedman told Page Six.

“As is well known, this person tried to extort Wes for millions of dollars and, after he refused to pay her a penny, launched an unceasing campaign of harassment against my client.”

“I am not this person and I won’t be extorted by anyone no matter how stinging the press can be,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Over the past 2 years, I’ve never been bothered by these rumours, if anything it has made me stronger and smarter.

“I will continue to do everything I can to end this in the most respectful way but I will not give in to lies and harassment.”

The woman has not yet made a statement in response.

Earlier this year, Diplo faced a lawsuit from a different woman who claimed that the DJ filmed a coerced sex act without her consent. A few days later, the woman dropped the lawsuit.

