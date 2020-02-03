Thanks for signing up!

Another day, another tremendously horny Instagram post from Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus. Simpson posted the new snap this arvo, alongside the caption “you doing superbowl we doing supercuts”.

As an ode to the abundant amount of horniness currently permeating throughout the cyber-air, let’s take a look back at a some of their previous couple snaps.

On a side note, all of this Cody chat has me thinking about Masked Singer, which, in turn, has me thinking about (and missing) Lindsay Lohan. She confirmed that we’d be getting LL3 at the “end of Feb”, but she better pull through on that promise – my fragile heart couldn’t handle another disappointment. I hope she’s well.

Anyway, stream “iYiYi” ft. Flo Rida for clear skin and eternal youth.

Take it away, lad.