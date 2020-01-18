January can hurry up and be over now because Lindsay Lohan is releasing her new album next month.

It’s been a long 15 years since LiLo last blessed us with the masterpiece that was A Little More Personal (Raw), but thankfully fans won’t have to wait much longer because her next album will be dropping at the “end of Feb.”

The 33-year-old Mean Girls star dropped a sneaky hint in the comments section of a fan’s Instagram account, confirming that we’ll be copping LiLo LP3 next month.

Fan account @worldoflindsaylohan shared a throwback of the star with the caption “hope we get LL3 this year.”

Lindsay commented a simple, yet effective “end of Feb,” which obviously sent fans into a total meltdown.

The news come after the release of her EDM banger Xanax back in September, which explores Lohan’s experience with social anxiety.

“I got social anxiety, but you’re like Xanax to me. I got social anxiety when you kiss me I can’t breathe.”

Xanax was Lindsay’s first musical release since Bossy back in 2008. Prior to that, she dropped two certified banger albums Speak (2004) and A Little More Personal (RAW) in 2005. Not to mention, her hit track Rumours has over 7 million plays on Spotify. Lindsay is a musical force to be reckoned with.

This is not a drill.

Lindsay Lohan’s musical comeback is imminent.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, it’s Lindsay Lohan’s world and we’re just living in it.

We don’t have an album name, or an exact release date for LiLo LP3, but she signed a record deal with Casablanca Records back in June 2019, so it looks like she’s pretty serious about a return to music.