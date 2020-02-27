We all have our own motivation techniques, whether it be the promise of a cold one at the end of the day, energy absorbed from a healing crystal or sweet, soothing tunes. Cody Simpson, however? He gets inspired by none other than girlfriend Miley Cyrus and her quote on quote “boobies”.

The Aussie singer recently shared a piccy from inside the studio where he is currently recording new tunes.

“I love my job,” he captioned the pic, and you’ll soon find out why.

As spotted by star stalker Instagram page, Comments by Celebs, Simpson’s girlfriend made an NSFW confession in the comments section of the post.

“Where’s the screen shot of me flashing my boobies while you record?” She candidly wrote, before offering her bae some musical advice.

“Tip: smiling when you sing helps pitch by brightening the sound! You’re welcome for all of the above!”

Bless.

The singers started dating in October of last year, after Cyrus and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth broke our hearts and filed for divorce in August.

Their relationship has significantly strengthened since then and they’ve ticked off all kinds of couple milestones from hanging with each other’s fam to getting matching ink.

In an interview with Us Weekly at the Tiffany & Co men’s collection launch, Simpson admitted that it’s too early to tell if Cyrus is “the one,” but their trip to the tattoo parlour certainly proves that they’re one step closing to figuring it out.

“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” Cody also told People. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well. We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?”