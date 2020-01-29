Well folks, it’s bloody done. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have finalised their divorce, bringing to an end an undoubtedly tumultuous saga in both of their lives. I mean, I’m assuming so anyway.

The couple announced they had separated in a joint statement in August of last year, sharing it was the best move for each other while they both focus on themselves and their careers. Hemsworth later filed for divorce due to “irreconcilable differences”. Both parties have since moved on, but more on that a little later.

In documents somehow obtained by gossip mongers TMZ, Cyrus and Hemsworth were officially declared single on Tuesday. The finalisation comes about 13 months after they married in an intimate ceremony at Cyrus’ home in Franklin, Tennessee.

According to PEOPLE, the former couple apparently came to a settlement last month. A mysterious source told the publication that Cyrus was “relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce.”

The sourced added, “She just wants to move on.”

And moved on she has. As you probably already know, Cyrus has been dating Aussie muso / poet Cody Simpson, otherwise known as Prince Neptune, for the past couple of months. The pair are pretty open about their relationship, and you might just find a post here or there on either of their IGs.

Hemsworth has been dating Aussie model Gabriella Brooks. I can’t tell you much about their relationship, but they were snapped showing heaps of PDA at a beach two weeks back. Hemsworth was also pictured introducing Brooks to his parents in December.