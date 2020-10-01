Really awful news this afternoon, with Chrissy Teigen sharing the heartbreaking update that she has suffered a miscarriage, and that her 3rd child with husband John Legend has died.

Teigen posted the raw and striking image of herself on a hospital bed in clear distress a short time ago, stating that despite best efforts of medical staff her baby could not be saved.

The accompanying caption, in full, reads thusly:

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing thing we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Teigen had previously tweeted about suffering complications with the pregnancy, posting to Twitter earlier this week that she had suffered a “really scary morning.”

Just had a really scary morning ???? huge clot, almost save-worthy. The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 29, 2020

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced the pregnancy back in August via Legend’s video for his recent song Wild.

Awful, awful news all around. Here’s hoping she, and her family, gets the time and the space necessary to grieve.