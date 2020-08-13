Big congrats are in order for king and queen John Legend and Chrissy Teigen as they’re reportedly expecting a new addition to their beautiful brood.

Us Weekly reports that Teigen is pregnant with the couple’s third child, which they announced through John’s ‘Wild’ video.

In the glorious visual, we see John and Chrissy riding in a convertible (v. stylish), and hanging out on the beach, but just as the video is about to come to an end, we cop a glimpse of her growing bb bump.

Have a watch below:

Chrissy later seemingly confirmed the news by retweeting (with a smiling heart emoji) Vevo’s tweet, which read, “@johnlegend and @chrissyteigen drive us ‘Wild’ in the heartfelt visuals for John’s latest song with @garyclarkjr! Be sure to watch it now for a beautiful surprise!”

Observe:

???? — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 13, 2020

Ahead of the big premiere, John and Chrissy hosted a live-stream on YouTube, where they hinted at the news, saying their videos together have been an evolution of them as a couple.

In the cutesy vid, they said: “It’s been chronicling our family’s growth and our journey and we’re so happy that this video is the next chapter.”

To recap: The pair has two kids, 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles, who you’ll recognise from the proud parents’ respective Instagram posts.

We’ve been swooning over John and Chrissy’s ~glowing~ romance ever since they tied the knot way back in September 2013.

Big congrats to the happy power couple – can’t wait to meet your new lil addition to the fam.