Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix have reportedly brought a beautiful boy into the world, and his name is River Pheonix. Nothing has brought more tears to my eyes than this. Brb, I’m off to cry.

Russian filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky casually let the news slip during a Q&A session at the 2020 Zurich Film Festival on Sunday, September 27. As we all know, the duo is notoriously private about their relationship with each other and their personal lives, so shout out to Kossakovsky for giving us this joyous piece of info.

River Pheonix is of course named after Joaquin’s brother who died in 1993 of a drug overdose. He was 23 years old when he passed away.

READ MORE Ukraine Hostages Freed After President Follows Demand To Promote A Fkn Joaquin Phoenix Doco

The Q&A followed a screening of Gunda, a brand new documentary that was executive produced by Joaquin himself. Joaquin, however, was not present, and this casually came up during one of Kossakovsky’s answers. Turns out he was busy looking after his new son.

“He just got a baby, by the way,” said Kossakovsky, “his name was … a beautiful son called River, so he cannot promote it now.”

According to the language of Kossakovsky’s answer, River Phoenix is around one month old.

???? Viktor Kossakovsky ????️, Gunda: He just had a baby Boy who's Called River. ( about Joaquin) pic.twitter.com/WuUISnuTsZ — Max California's Lover (@Paula_FlorV) September 27, 2020

There is yet to be an official post by Mara or Phoenix, but fan accounts have rushed to post pictures of the happy couple to celebrate the news.

READ MORE Rooney Mara Is The Latest Actress To Call Out Cinema's Gender Pay Gap

And yes, that Rooney Mara Instagram account with 94k followers is a fan account, just in case you were wondering why she was talking in third person all this time.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have welcomed a healthy Baby Boy.

They have named him, River ???? pic.twitter.com/Ji1kJli0g0 — Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@jphoenixupdates) September 27, 2020

With the couple keeping silence on most matters of their life (and good for them honestly), the very fact that they were engaged was found out by speculative press fawning over paparazzi shots.

According to Us Weekly, Mara was spotted with a simply massive diamond ring in May 2019, confirming the couple’s engagement. The pair first came together in 2016, and an insider told Us Weekly: “They don’t really like to go out. They mainly just like to be with each other as the two of them. They’re in their own bubble.”

A big congratulations to the happy couple. Welcome to the world, River Pheonix.