John Legend has made his first public appearance since Chrissy Teigen suffered a devastating miscarriage of their third child, dedicating his emotional performance to his wife.
Yes, I’m sobbing.
Appearing onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, John Legend belted out a stripped-back version of his track Never Change, which was so bloody full of emotion I don’t reckon there would have been a dry eye in the house.
“This is for Chrissy,” he said, seated alone behind a grand piano, before tearing through a feels-heavy version of the closing track on his latest album, Bigger Love.
And mates, it hits so much harder now, oh my God.
“This is for Chrissy.” John legend dedicated his emocional billboard music awards performance to his wife Chrissy Teigen ???????? #BBMAs @chrissyteigen @johnlegend pic.twitter.com/mP5TEiUE0Y
— Daniel Jose (@danieljosepty2) October 15, 2020
UGH. My HEART.
People who have been tuning in for the annual awards took to Twitter to express their emotions about the showstopping performance and Chrissy dedication from John Legend (read: scream about bulk feelings) and yep, I feel it. I feel all of this deep in my heart and my soul.
John Legend: This is for Chrissy. #BBMAs
Me: pic.twitter.com/8WS5zu20QF
— JustAsSureAsMyNameIsWanya (@JJustITA) October 15, 2020
John Legend, “This is for Chrissy.”
— Isabella Steele ???? (@MsBellaSteele) October 15, 2020
that john legend performance…. wow #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/lrVGFbKzmD
— lesly ✨ (@BayAreaJonas) October 15, 2020
Not John Legend making me wanna cry pic.twitter.com/8UNel9AJzv
— 歌 (@UtaDraws) October 15, 2020
fam john legend got me having chills up and down and up and down my body my heart is breaking
— ????⁷ (@nycnamjoon) October 15, 2020
just tuned in and john legend has me legit bawling at 2am pic.twitter.com/hvO7HYPp2X
— lara (@happierlovato) October 15, 2020
Oh my gawd John Legend right now ???? #BillboardMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/UIiVvon59N
— Alyson T. (@thebeesknees0_0) October 15, 2020
john legend actually breaking my heart rn #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/YywXMdmhI2
— kirry (@ZARRYKISSY) October 15, 2020
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared the horrible news publicly on October 1st when Chrissy posted a heartbreaking image to Instagram, confirming the worst had happened to their third child.
“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she wrote.
“On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”
Chrissy also revealed that her and John had given their unborn baby a name during the pregnancy – something she said they’ve not done before – and had been referring to the new baby as ‘Jack’.
“He will always be Jack to us,” she wrote.
“Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”
View this post on Instagram
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
As for Chrissy, she’s quietly returned to social media over the last few days, with keen eyes noticing she’s commenting on posts and finding a bit of comfort in something tried and true – memes.Image: Getty Images / Kevin Winter / BBMA2020