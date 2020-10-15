John Legend has made his first public appearance since Chrissy Teigen suffered a devastating miscarriage of their third child, dedicating his emotional performance to his wife.

Yes, I’m sobbing.

Appearing onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, John Legend belted out a stripped-back version of his track Never Change, which was so bloody full of emotion I don’t reckon there would have been a dry eye in the house.

“This is for Chrissy,” he said, seated alone behind a grand piano, before tearing through a feels-heavy version of the closing track on his latest album, Bigger Love.

And mates, it hits so much harder now, oh my God.

“This is for Chrissy.” John legend dedicated his emocional billboard music awards performance to his wife Chrissy Teigen ???????? #BBMAs @chrissyteigen @johnlegend pic.twitter.com/mP5TEiUE0Y — Daniel Jose (@danieljosepty2) October 15, 2020

UGH. My HEART.

People who have been tuning in for the annual awards took to Twitter to express their emotions about the showstopping performance and Chrissy dedication from John Legend (read: scream about bulk feelings) and yep, I feel it. I feel all of this deep in my heart and my soul.

John Legend, “This is for Chrissy.” Me pic.twitter.com/IrrgHEtvL2 — Isabella Steele ???? (@MsBellaSteele) October 15, 2020

Not John Legend making me wanna cry pic.twitter.com/8UNel9AJzv — 歌 (@UtaDraws) October 15, 2020

fam john legend got me having chills up and down and up and down my body my heart is breaking — ????⁷ (@nycnamjoon) October 15, 2020

just tuned in and john legend has me legit bawling at 2am pic.twitter.com/hvO7HYPp2X — lara (@happierlovato) October 15, 2020

Oh my gawd John Legend right now ???? #BillboardMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/UIiVvon59N — Alyson T. (@thebeesknees0_0) October 15, 2020

john legend actually breaking my heart rn #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/YywXMdmhI2 — kirry (@ZARRYKISSY) October 15, 2020

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared the horrible news publicly on October 1st when Chrissy posted a heartbreaking image to Instagram, confirming the worst had happened to their third child.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she wrote.

“On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Chrissy also revealed that her and John had given their unborn baby a name during the pregnancy – something she said they’ve not done before – and had been referring to the new baby as ‘Jack’.

“He will always be Jack to us,” she wrote.

“Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

As for Chrissy, she’s quietly returned to social media over the last few days, with keen eyes noticing she’s commenting on posts and finding a bit of comfort in something tried and true – memes.