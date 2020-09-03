Sabrina Creator Shares ‘Brutal’ Footage Of Spellman House Being Destroyed After Cancellation

The spooky series will end its run with its upcoming Part 4, which will be released in late 2020, leading to “a spooky, sexy & supernatural series finale,” Netflix announced. Now, just to make everything official, series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared a video of the infamous Spellman house being ripped to bits and that’s me done.

Taking to Instagram, the bloke shared the “brutal” footage and wrote a teary goodbye to the coven of witches who once resided there.

“Prepare yourselves, Coven. This one is brutal,” he began. “A lot of love and magic went into this witch-house. A lot of memories were made within its walls. A lot of late nights were spent here. With a lot of mosquitoes and a lot of frogs. And a lot of wonderful people all dreaming the same dark dream. (I always picture @kiernanshipka in her special chair, sleeping soundly, with her familiar Frankie guarding her.)”

“Before shooting started, we spent many, many weeks looking for the Spellman house,” he added. “In the end, our incredible production designer @lieselottesoper said: ‘I think we need to build it. This has to be as iconic as the Psycho house.’ And that’s what Lisa and her team made. She was there today when they knocked it down. And she saved certain things, including the house’s weathervane. (And maybe the odd wooden frog or two.)”

He went on to tease the forthcoming finale, writing: “We haven’t seen the last of that weathervane. As Zelda says in Part Four: ‘There is no death for witches. Only transformation.’ The story of the witches of Greendale isn’t over. We still have Part Four, waiting for you, with the Eldritch terrors. And after that… Well, come closer and I’ll tell you a secret…”

Catch the vid below, if you’re up for it: