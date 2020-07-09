Curses on Satan ‘cos the dark and gritty Netflix reboot of Sabrina, titled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, has just been canned.

The spooky series will end its run with its upcoming Part 4, which will be released in late 2020, leading to “a spooky, sexy & supernatural series finale,” Netflix announced Wednesday.

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show,” said developer, exec producer and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

“I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

Catch the first-look images from the final chapter below:

It all comes down to one last Chilling Adventure. Our final chapter is coming later this year. Coven forever. ???? pic.twitter.com/T0jkwAc1wJ — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) July 9, 2020

The series stars Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Richard Coyle, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen and Sam Corlett.

Every ep of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is currently streaming on Netflix.