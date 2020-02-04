Can someone give me the name of the casting director who hires the actors to play Archie Comic characters? Because I, as both an entertainment editor and a fan, want to send them flowers for consistently cherry-picking the hottest young stars for their TV shows.

Like you, I’m sure, I follow pretty much all the stars of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Riverdale on Instagram ‘coz not only do I enjoy the sick behind-the-scenes shots, but I also love having my feed filled with beautiful images of beautiful people (that’s what Insta’s all about, right?).

Quite a few months back, while CAOS was on hiatus, I remember seeing a bunch of cast outings on Instagram where the gang enjoyed some much-needed bonding time.

The usual suspects were in attendance, Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina herself), Jaz Sinclair (Roz), Ross Butler (Harvey), Abigail Cowen (Dorcas) etc etc.

But in addition to these talented legends was a certain other devilishly handsome gentleman by the name of Sam Corlett.

‘Who in Satan’s name is that?’ I asked myself, after hitting follow on @samcorlett so hard, my thumb almost bashed a hole in my iPhone screen.

After much research I discovered that CAOS had summoned yet another Aussie to join its cast, and a hot as hell one, at that.

My sources tell me Sam hails from NSW’s very own Central Coast and a quick scroll through his Insta will tell you that your boi loves art, modelling, photography (he’s responsible for many of your fave CAOS cast photos) and killing people with cuteness, by the looks of it.

Corlett does a phenomenal job of bringing the clay-made Caliban to life with his cheeky grins and one-liners delivered with a smooth-as-silk voice.

Not sure about you, but I have a very conflicted relationship with the bloke.

I mean, he’s a wicked demon who thwarts Sabrina’s plans on many occasions so on paper we should want him to crumble to dust but, like, he’s… just so damn pretty!

I…die…

I haven’t been this in love with a fictional demon since Julian McMahon (another Aussie, imagine that) played Cole in predecessor witch series Charmed.

And it appears that I’m not alone ‘coz the whole world seems to have developed a huge crush on Caliban… I mean Sam…

Eh, fuck it, I’ll take either!

I would pay a great amount of money for Sam Corlett to call me princess — Mary (@marypayne01) January 31, 2020

being a sam corlett stan lowkey be hard like :/ i’m out here getting excited to see he posted on his story but this aussie boy just reposts everything i’ve already seen from other caos cast members. — ???????????????????????? (@colsonsblud) January 29, 2020

i would just like to say thanku to caos for giving us sam corlett — madds???? (@tcmadds) January 28, 2020

Sam Corlett is hot goodbye pic.twitter.com/1In5qbHP75 — annie; ia bc school (@hoIygloss) February 1, 2020

here’s me freaking out over sam corlett, the new actor i’m in love with pic.twitter.com/dJ1tpigHFD — Jaida ♡ // 12 (@jaidaway08) January 25, 2020

also, you are going to LOVE Sam Corlett as Caliban, a Prince of Hell who spars with Sabrina in #CAOS Part 3! pic.twitter.com/1Ak5cnMrc5 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 9, 2020

Quick question: since he’s made of clay, does this mean we can make a Sam Corlett of our own if we became masters of clay?

Can you imagine?

abso-fucking-lutely