Gather round witches, the brand new trailer for the final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has just been released, and it is absolutely batshit. Of course, this isn’t really the last season, but seeing as Netflix canned the show back in July, it’s gonna be the last we see of Miss Spellman.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 will be coming to Netflix on December 31, which feels like a missed opportunity to give us a Halloween spectacular, but hey, take out the show with this hellscape of a year I guess. That’s just as spooky.

The trailer promises brand new perils, bad witchery and the usual mischief that we’ve come to expect from the series.

You can peep the brand new trailer right here.

When the show was axed from Netflix in July, developer, executive producer and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told the world that it had been an “absolute joy” to work on the dark reboot of the classic TV series.

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honour from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favourite teen witch, has been an absolute joy,” he said.

“I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.

“I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

Our broomsticks are ready for anything the creators decide to throw our way in the final season.