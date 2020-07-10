Yesterday, fans were delivered the cursed news that Netflix’s Sabrina reboot, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina had been axed.

The series, which recently finished filming season 4, was supposed to go until season 5, but Netflix has reportedly pulled the plug on that and the upcoming fourth season will be its last.

Now, series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has teased fans with what’s to come via Instagram, while throwing a dash of shade at Netflix in the process.

“Thank you for all the love, #sabrinanetflix fans,” he began. “Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, ‘Witch War,’ would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book…”

A Riverdale / Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been teased since the dawn of Greendale and it’s sounding like it’s either going to be included in Part 4, which has already been filmed, or Part 5, which will never see the light of day.

But considering Part 5 is called ‘Witch War’ and the cover reads ‘The witches of Riverdale are coming’, I’m guessing it means Part 5 would’ve been the crossover and because Part 4 has already been filmed, we may never get to see the Greendale witches face off against the soon-to-be-announced witches of Riverdale.

That being said, just because CAOS has been canned, doesn’t mean the stars of the series can’t appear in Riverdale. Maybe they’ll write the fifth part into a future season of Riverdale and we’ll finally get to see that so-called ‘Witch War’.

Keen! Not Katy Keene, but keen, nonetheless.

All three seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are currently streaming on Netflix.