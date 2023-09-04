Casey Donovan Shares Post From Inside Burning Man Where She Remains Trapped With 70,000 Others

Aussie singer Casey Donovan has revealed she is currently among the estimated 70,000 revellers trapped at Burning Man due to a severe flooding emergency.

ICYMI: “Burners” as they’re known, have been asked to shelter in their camp sites, conserve their food and water and have been blocked from exiting the Black Rock desert following a massive rainstorm.

Those present at the event have taken to social media to describe the grim conditions, including Australian Idol winner Casey Donovan.

“Here’s a fabulous picture of a full rainbow putting on a show for some smiles in not such an ideal situation!” she wrote.

“Found some WiFi … Have been rained into the playa (ground) here at Burning Man. Good thing is, we are safe, we have food and ‘dryish’ shelter it is very moist here and forecast is for more rain over the next few days… fingers and toes crossed for some sunshine to clear things up.

“But for now, ChoooookAsssssses and I’ll get in touch when I find some more WiFi.”

It was recently revealed that one of the trapped festivalgoers has sadly passed away.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office in northern Nevada released a statement sharing that the tragedy occurred “during this rain event” but they have yet to identify the man or share further details about how he died.

“As this death is still under investigation, there is no further information available at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Artists featured on this year’s lineup included Liam Gallagher, Gorillaz, and The Strokes.

Festival organisers have instructed trapped punters to conserve food and water amid the unexpected weather event.

The scenes are all-too similar to those of Splendour in the Grass (AKA: Splendour in the Mud) in 2022 which ended in an apology from festival organisers six months after the festival’s end.

“While we can’t control the weather, we can manage how we respond and for that, we are deeply sorry,” the statement read.