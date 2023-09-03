A National Emergency Has Been Declared At Burning Man Festival W/ 70,000 Ravers Trapped By Mud

A national emergency has been declared by the state of Nevada in the US where an estimated 70,000 ravers attending the infamous Burning Man festival have been told to stay put pending more flooding and muddy conditions.

“Burners” as they’re known, have been asked to shelter in their camp sites, conserve their food and water and have been blocked from exiting the Black Rock desert following a massive rainstorm.

Those present at the event have taken to social media to describe the grim conditions.

It’s truly just mud as far as the eye can see…

Even celebs such as DJ Diplo and comedian Chris Rock had to find alternative departure routes, with the pair being picked up by a group of festival attendees.

Just days prior, the festival had been in full flight with lights, music, art exhibitions and performances.

Now, festival organisers are pleading with people not to attempt to enter the site.

“Do not travel to Black Rock City! Access to the city is closed for the remainder of the event, and you will be turned around,” the Burning Man Traffic account on X (formerly Twitter) wrote.

BurningMan.Org then posted a “survival guide” to its website.

“Burning Man Project has been facilitating Black Rock City and Burning Man for over 30 years,” a recent statement to the live survival guide read.

“We have done table-top drills for events like this. We are engaged full-time on all aspects of safety and looking ahead to our Exodus as our next priority.”

Artists featured on this year’s lineup included Liam Gallagher, Gorillaz, and The Strokes.

The scenes are all-too similar to those of Splendour in the Grass (AKA: Splendour in the Mud) in 2022 which ended in an apology from festival organisers six months after the festival’s end.

“While we can’t control the weather, we can manage how we respond and for that, we are deeply sorry.” The statement read.