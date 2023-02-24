Splendour In The Grass organisers and co-founders have released an official apology after last year’s shitstorm just over 6 months after the festival wrapped.

On their website, co-founders Paul Piticco and Jess Ducrou stated that the festival was “without a doubt the most challenging and difficult.”

Hard agree on both those points, as someone who personally experienced the chaos that was Splendour 2022, challenging and difficult both fit.

“While we can’t control the weather, we can manage how we respond and for that, we are deeply sorry.” The statement read.

Again, agree, the weather is out of their control but the scenes following the stormcell were truly cooked. Flooding, people’s campsites pretty much underwater and of course the bus fiasco that saw Splendour-goers spending a night in the cold after buses just wouldn’t pick them up?

The founders have said they don’t want to look backwards at what went wrong at Splendour, and instead are trying to focus on the improvements they can make for this year’s festy.

“We have invested enormous amounts of time and money over the last six months to upgrade the venue and our processes,” the statement said.

“We will continue to do so right up until Splendour 2023.”

They also were quoted saying they have “enhanced draining throughout the site,” as well as increasing “onsite materials and equipment to immediately address unexpected weather conditions.”

It seems we all learned a lot from Splendour circa 2022 – Paul and Jess learned they should probably have weather precautions in place for a gathering of over 50,000 people. And I learnt I’d rather shit in my hands and clap than ever go camping at a festival again, it’s the hotel life for me here on out.

You can read the full statement here.