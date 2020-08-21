Australia’s sweetheart Carrie Bickmore tried very hard (and we mean very hard) to keep an interview PC last night, while talking about WAP with the eccentric and fun-loving Cardi B on The Project.

The two ladies had a great energy and talked about everything from Kris Jenner to late night chats with your P-word. Cardi, of course, is not shy to talk about anything and everything, and Carrie had to remind her of The Project’s prime time slot.

Rapper @iamcardib is one of the most successful artists the world has seen in a long time and she is all about having fun… As @BickmoreCarrie finds out!

Cardi B's new song 'WAP' is out now.

Hilariously, Carrie asked Cardi to describe WAP without getting The Project in trouble. “A gynaecologist’s office” Cardi responded. Incredible.

Carrie and Cardi also chatted about that weird Kylie Jenner cameo in the WAP music video (except neither seemed to be as disturbed by it as me). Cardi explained that the cameo came about because of Cardi and her publicists good relationship with the antichrist herself – Kris Jenner.

Of course, Kris was doing her usual ‘you’re doing amazing sweetie’ schtick from the sidelines as her daughter does what the Kardashian/Jenner family does best: breaking the internet by merely existing on-screen.

However, Carrie proved her mad interviewing skills by pivoting the conversation from a little bit risqué to politics. She highlighted a recent interview Cardi did with Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden, and that viral tweet of Cardi condemning Donald Trump supporters partying to WAP a few days ago.

“Would you ever consider getting into politics?” Carrie asked. “I think I would have to go back to school” Cardi joked.

Although, Cardi’s attitude might get in the way of that, laughing about how she’d get all up in the other politicians’ grill with “you don’t know how it feels to live in the hood.”

Hmm, Cardi B for President? It does kind of have a ring to it.