I cannot overstate this enough: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ music video is pure rap perfection.

From the sick song to the dazzling visuals within the vid, including the appearance of king Kylie Jenner and goddess Normani, it’s an absolute musical triumph that cannot be improved.

Well, that’s what I thought until I learned that Lizzo was initially supposed to be in the vid, now I’m having a huge existential crisis and questioning everything.

Cardi B told Hot 97 in a recent interview that she was hoping to include Lizzo in the vid but sadly, she was out of town during the video shoot.

“I’m cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we’ve been sending DMs to each other and all that,” Cardi said, according to Page Six. “But she was on vacation and she wasn’t in town.”

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything,” she said.

The rapper went on to say that "it was so important to me to include different women that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential." Meanwhile, stan Twitter seems to be somewhat divided over this new nugget of information. Some folks are devo that Lizzo wasn't included as they believe she would've made an exceptional addition to the clip, while others reckon the vid was already pumping with girl power and didn't need any extras. Cop some of the mixed responses below:

lizzo with a flute >>>>>>>>> kylie walking — ʏᴜʜ (@minajsvagina) September 1, 2020

This would’ve went innnnn. Lizzo would’ve been a great addition. — PIERRE KING ???? (@legallypierre) September 1, 2020

lizzo would serve so hard omg — emrah ???? (fan account) (@skinnysel) September 1, 2020

Thank god we didn’t get Lizzo — $ir Choppa ???????? (@SnobbyNibba) September 1, 2020