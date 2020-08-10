Since its release, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘WAP’ video has rightfully earned itself a large sea of admirers (because it’s that good, obviously). One person who isn’t such a fun is Carole Baskin, who’s recently condemned the video for its inclusion of tigers.

Speaking with Billboard, Baskin claimed that the video “glamorises” tiger ownership.

“My guess is that most people won’t even see the Photoshopped cats in the scenes because the rest of it is so lurid,” she told the publication.

“I was happy to see that it does appear to all be Photoshopped. It didn’t look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers. In fact, probably most of the rooms were Photoshopped in via green screen.”

“That being said,” she continued, “you have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image and that doesn’t happen in the wild.”

Baskin claimed that it was cruel to force tigers to perform in front of a green screen, and suggested that it was harmful to insinuate parallels between tigers and luxury.

“The worst part is that it glamorises the idea of rich people having tigers as pets.”

“That makes every ignorant follower want to imitate by doing the same.”

While everyone is obviously entitled to their opinions, I personally reckon that Carole’s just seeking revenge after Cardi posted an Instagram back in March regarding the fate of her missing first husband.

And that’s the tea.