Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion debuted their ‘WAP’ video overnight, and it’s one hell of a serve, harking back to the opulent music videos of the ’90s.

It takes place in a plush mansion, replete with fountains, gold butt sculptures and rooms decked out with cheetah and tiger print, and it features an array of cameos.

The likes of Normani, Rosaliá, Sukihana, Mulatto and Rubi Rose all show up in the ‘WAP’ video, as does Kylie Jenner, whose appearance has proved to be … we’ll say “controversial.”

Explaining the presence of the reality star and cosmetics mogul, Cardi B said:

“I wanted a lot of different females, not just female rappers. Y’all going to see it on the music video as well, from models to influencers and everything.”

After spying Kylie in the video, the internet did what it does best, and memed the hell out of her appearance. Some were not all that pleased to see her:

when Kylie showed up in the Cardi x Meg video pic.twitter.com/Uw1lNFTIHm — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) August 7, 2020

When Kylie popped up pic.twitter.com/tUkkg4bOl8 — Ira Madison III (@ira) August 7, 2020

Others chose to pay tribute to a classic Kylie moment:

Where Kylie went after she opened the door in Cardi and Meg's #WAP video. pic.twitter.com/XRcVWBD96m — The Excelllence (@TheExcelllence) August 7, 2020

Cardi B herself liked the ‘Rise And Shine’ one enough that she retweeted it, saying she’d send it to Kyles:

Ommggg I gotta send this to her @KylieJenner https://t.co/PIvDJH9JK2 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 7, 2020

You can see the ‘WAP’ video in all its glory below: