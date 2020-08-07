Thanks for signing up!

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have dropped their highly-anticipated collab ‘WAP’, casually obliterating the internet in the process and gifting me some gloriously filthy lyrics to memorise.

The duo released the video earlier this afternoon, featuring a star-studded line-up including Kylie Jenner, Rosalía, Mulatto and Normani.

The track is currently the highest trending YouTube video around the globe right now, which is unsurprising given how immaculate the visuals are.

Behold splits #1…

…splits #2…

and splits #3…

(I am most definitely going to pull a muscle in my groin trying to attempt the splits tonight after 4 rosés.)

The lyrics also deserve their own moment, so let’s give them a moment. Behold, some bars worthy of a Pulitzer:

“I don’t wanna spit, I wanna gulp / I wanna gag, I wanna choke / I want you to touch that lil’ dangly thing that swing in the back of my throat”

“If it don’t hang, then he can’t bang / You can’t hurt my feelings, but I like pain / If he fuck me and ask “Whose is it?” / When I ride the dick, I’ma spell my name, ah”

“Tie me up like I’m surprised / Let’s roleplay, I’ll wear a disguise / I want you to park that big Mack truck right in this little garage”

Your honour, I am equal parts gagged and gooped. I can’t wait to recite these at my next family BBQ.

Lol WAP raw as hell & it stand for wet ass pussy… yessssirrrrr — QUEEN KEY (@KeyisQueen) August 7, 2020

Aside from the presence of several effortless splits, Megan dominating with her bars and Ms Jenner randomly showing up, punters have taken to Twitter to praise Normani’s effortless moves.

Normani honestly snapped in the #WAP video. I kinda wished was didn't just have 20 seconds pic.twitter.com/Xct0MHZ6LM — aubrey | black is king (@beynormanii) August 7, 2020

Normani did what? That.

May these legendary women welcome into the weekend correctly. Alexa, play “WAP”.