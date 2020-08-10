There’s no doubt in my mind that the video clip for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s WAP is nothing short of a cinematic masterpiece – the energy, the vision, the dedication, the choreography, the visuals, my God. But one thing that a lot of people are confused by is the fact that Kylie Jenner is featured with a solid 25-second instrumental for seemingly no reason whatsoever.

After plenty of backlash to the not-quite-billionaire‘s cameo in the clip, Cardi B has finally given a reason for her appearance – and then swiftly yeeted the tweets off her official feed.

In the now-deleted tweets that the Internet was fast to screengrab, Cardi said that she invited Kylie to be a part of the cast – alongside Normani, Muletto, Rosalía, Rubi Rose, and Sukihana – because she has a good relationship with the Jenner family.

“Why did i put Kylie on my music video? she treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party,” Cardi posted.

Cardi also noted that Travis Scott and Offset are “close”, and that Kris Jenner has given her advice in the past.

“Travis and Set are real close and Kris Jenner have giving me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine.”

Cardi also clapped back to criticism that the Kylie Jenner inclusion is about race, and White women doing the “bare minimum.”

After deleting her own tweets, Cardi retweeted another response, which said that the video highlighted each woman’s talents – which ranges from Normani’s natural talent of dancing to Kylie’s natural talent of modelling.

Despite all of this from Cardi B, people are still utterly miffed that Kylie Jenner got a lengthy feature of her walking down the hallway and opening a door in the film clip, and a petition to have her edited out has reached over 60,000 signatures at the time of writing.

To be honest, all I want is an official explicit version of the clip to be put up, because it’ll send everyone straight to Horny Jail with no parole – myself included. Cardi B said she’d do it a few days back, and I’m refreshing YouTube every five mins waiting for that to drop.

Alright I heard yall im waiting to drop the video with the explicit audio a little longer so we keep runnin these numbers up !!! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 8, 2020

CARDI. GIVE US.

Until we get that rudie drop, join me in taking another moment to watch the clip for the 400th time.

Just…this whole look I truly can’t.