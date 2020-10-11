Cardi B and Offset’s on-again-off-again relationship appears to be back on again because the pair were seen kissing at the rapper’s birthday party on Saturday night, just a month after filing for divorce.

Back in September, Cardi filed for divorce, citing that the relationship was “irretrievably broken” and “there are no prospects for reconciliation after another cheating scandal. However, it looks like they might have patched things up again at Cardi’s party.

To celebrate her 28th birthday, Cardi, Offset and a slew of famous friends, including Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner, flew to Las Vegas for a night of partying. But it’s not the fact that they had a star-studded party in the middle of a pandemic that’s making headlines, it’s the fact that she locked lips with her ex-husband.

Offset, who is no stranger to offering grand gestures to Cardi, gifted her a Rolls Royce for the occasion and honestly, I wish all my ex-boyfriends bought me a damn Rolls Royce. Where is my Rolls Royce, huh

In addition to the kiss, Offset also shared a video of Cardi giving him a lap dance, and a photo in which he calls her his “girl.”

Obviously, it’s worth noting that the event included copious amounts of alcohol, so this doesn’t necessarily mean the couple are getting back together. I mean, thou who hasn’t hooked up with an ex while drunk shall cast the first stone, or whatever.

However, the kiss comes after Offset revealed that he actually does “miss MRS. WAP,” referencing her certified bop WAP.

There is so much to unpack here, so I’m just going to recommend that we all take the hookup with a giant grain of salt until further notice. Considering Cardi filed for divorce because she “got tired of not seeing things eye to eye,” and *not* because of the cheating scandal, it would be surprising if they were to reunite.

“The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating,” she said of the split last month. “I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f*cking complete lie.”

But hey, stranger things have happened.

Regardless, here’s hoping Cardi is happy.