Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage, and there’s a lot of praise for her finally kicking him to the curb.

The music power duo have had a turbulent relationship since meeting in early 2017. They married in secret later that year, and share two-year-old baby girl, Kulture. Their marriage has been rocked by cheating scandals, almost breakups, and a very dramatic (and public) on-stage plea from Offset to win her back, but now it’s finally over.

Cardi B formally filed for divorce on September 14. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Cardi said her marriage is “irretrievably broken” and “there are no prospects for a reconciliation”. She’s seeking child support from Offset.

It indeed appears that Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in Fulton County, Georgia earlier today. The hearing is set for Nov 4, 2020. Wishing them both the best. pic.twitter.com/Cx24VptzbD — Adrienne Lawrence (@AdrienneLaw) September 15, 2020

Their marriage has already seen a lot of ups and downs. In 2018, Cardi B said in an Instagram Live video that she and Offset were done.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we’re really good friends and you know we’re really good business partners,” Cardi B said.

“He’s always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time and it’s nobody’s fault.”

It later came out that Offset cheated on her. However, the couple got back together after he literally interrupted her Rolling Loud Festival performance to ask for her back.

“I just want to tell you I’m sorry, bruh,” Offset said, holding flowers and a cake that said ‘Take Me Back’.

“In person. In front of the world.”

“When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me,” Cardi later told Vogue.

“A lot of women felt disappointed in me.”

A source told People that Cardi looked past Offset’s cheating because of Kulture, but that now “she’s had enough”.

“Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they’ve been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby,” the source said.

Cardi has yet to make a statement, but her fans are celebrating.

Cardi B: i want a divorce Offset after cheating on her a billion times: pic.twitter.com/11VOiXMJI5 — Active (@heypeopleexx) September 15, 2020

wishing all the best to Cardi!! she deserves happiness and love! https://t.co/mQ6mNlk1D7 — Brittny Pierre (@sleep2dream) September 15, 2020

Cardi B on Rodeo: "Can't be no nigga ex, I could only be his widow" Cardi B: *files for divorce. Offset: pic.twitter.com/kGzxNOCihr — Marvin the Paranoid Android (@Boboye_Ak) September 15, 2020

Honestly? Good for her.