American conservative commentator Ben Shapiro has become an unwitting meme after expressing disgust at the mere concept of a wet ass pussy.

Appearing on his self-titled internet show yesterday, Shapiro criticised WAP, the new single from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, drawing attention to its extremely horny lyrics.

Fortunately for us, Shapiro decided he’d display his faux outrage by reading those bars out loud.

The guy rattled off lines like “spit in my mouth, look in my eyes,” in his trademark clipped cadence. Touchingly, the 36-year-old also self-censored his recitation, rendering the hook as “‘Yeah, you effin with some wet-ass P-word’, ‘P-word’ is female genitalia.”

It’s hot stuff:

ladies please contain your excitement pic.twitter.com/e8Lr5Np8yD — jordan (@JordanUhl) August 10, 2020

The clip has since been memed, dunked upon, and quote-tweeted into oblivion, but it’s not strictly due to Shapiro’s corny energy.

As the creator of a conservative news website, Shapiro has self-styled as a campaigner for ‘traditional’ Western values, and he used the latter part of his clip to insinuate that WAP, an inversion of masculine rap tropes, indicates some kind of moral rot at the heart of pop culture.

Unfortunately for him, criticising Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for owning their sexuality sounds a lot like refusing to acknowledge that a wet ass pussy could even exist.

Ben Shapiro’s attempts at being vaginally aware are coming off dry — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) August 10, 2020

Nobody Every pussy close to Ben Shapiro: pic.twitter.com/WJYrQWRQRL — PAIN SEASON ???????? (@wizardickpt2) August 10, 2020

You all need to leave Ben Shapiro alone. He didn’t know pussy could get wet and now he’s shook. — Kali Hecate™ (@KaliHecate) August 10, 2020

Ben Shapiro complaining about women celebrating their WAPs is kind of exactly his brand though. Like there’s never any WAP around him and it’s because he’s like this. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) August 10, 2020

In a stunning development, Shapiro directly addressed the criticisms, saying that his wife, Dr Mor Shapiro, suggested Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion could be suffering from any number of medical conditions.

As I also discussed on the show, my only real concern is that the women involved — who apparently require a “bucket and a mop” — get the medical care they require. My doctor wife’s differential diagnosis: bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection, or trichomonis. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 10, 2020

Cool!

This isn’t the first time Shapiro has been goofed on, and it won’t be the last, but it’s important to recognise the disdain thrown his way is genuine.

This is a guy who views US President Donald Trump as quite dim, but sees him as a useful idiot for the Republican Party – even if Trump is a self-admitted sex pest.

There’s a paradox between Shapiro’s tacit support of a man who has faced numerous accusations of sexual assault, and his supposed shock at a new radio hit.

That cognitive dissonance, or utter shamelessness, deserves interrogation. Even if that interrogation involves a remix which catches the eye of Cardi herself: