If you thought the 'W' in Cardi B's new song WAP stood for 'wet', you are sorely mistaken, my friend, because it actually stands for Willy Wonka. TikTok has brought us many wonderful things, but at this point the internet gods are truly just spoiling us because we simply do not deserve Willy Wonka doing the WAP dance. But alas, we've got it and holy shit, it's amazing. The video is brought to you by @willywonkatiktok, who isn't actually affiliated with the film franchise but does look eerily similar to the Johnny Depp era Wonka. From the top, make it drop, that's some Wonka ass content, baby.

Complete with the iconic hat and white sunglasses, our king Willy Wonka busts a move that would make an oompa loompa jealous. But if you thought one video wasn’t enough WAPing Wonka, you’re in luck because he later added a part two that blessed our souls and newsfeeds for a second time.

I didn’t think I needed a Wonka edition of the WAP challenge, but it turns out I did and it has added more to my life than I ever thought possible.

Mr Wonka, I take my top hat off to you good sir.

Meanwhile, I’m just sitting here like: