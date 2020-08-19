Cardi B has hit back at Trump supporters who were partying to her female sexuality anthem WAP, while simultaneously calling them out for not social distancing. Queen.

Footage was posted to the Trumps Plans Instagram account, showing MAGA hat-wearing people partying to Cardi’s track on a boat.

Wasn’t republican conservative throwing a little fit bout this song ?????……..Anyways this makes my ass itchy. ….I’m callin the fbi on this festivity.They are not quarantining pic.twitter.com/kL3kuKChAm — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 18, 2020

Cardi took a screen-recording of the footage and posted it to Twitter, calling the party-goers TF out for not social distancing, and also somehow making her “ass itchy”?? But yeah, Queen Cardi is not happy and even seems to loosely call out conservative talk show host Ben Shapiro in the tweet stating “Wasn’t [a] republication conservative throwing a little fit bout this song?”

The political commentator Ben Shapiro critiqued the suggestive lyrics of WAP in a viral video which had the internet collectively pissing themselves. His strange recited version of the song (known as ‘Wet Ass P-word’) sounded like it was read out by someone’s Grandfather, not a 36 year old man.

However, Cardi B’s tweet has left people on Twitter questioning whether it’s unfair for music to be barred from people of certain political beliefs. Some people tried to drag her right back, making some insane point that she should “stop using her name to turn people’s votes”. (Hot tip: might want to check out this interview she did with Bernie Sanders, if you’re not sure where she lies politically.)

Other fans came to her defence and said that people are missing the point. As Cardi B was only pointing out the hypocrisy in conservatives dancing along to WAP, but then actively critiquing the ideals that the song promotes.

It’s not the first time that there’s been debate over whether artists can openly stop their music from being affiliated with conservative politics. Artists like Neil Young, Rihanna and Pharrell Williams actually sent cease and desist letters to Trump’s staff to stop them playing their music at Trump rallies.

But with music itself being so inherently political, should it really have to stay out of politics?