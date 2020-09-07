The cast of Riverdale is back in full swing as filming has resumed in Vancouver, and Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch have decided to kill some time by forming a joint TikTok.

Joining forces to become ‘Lamila Petschart’ – the new power trio to rival even the Powerpuff Girls – the three actresses are now posting some spicy new content under the username of @blondebrunetteredhead

Videos so far range from a failed WAP dance rehearsal to some pretty slick choreo to Fergie’s legendary verse in ‘Fergalicious’.

The trio has also participated in the 60-seconds of questions challenge on TikTok, which involves asking someone a series of questions while they blast tunes into their ears with headphones. The answers are always a little off-kilter, which always makes them entertaining.

Recently, Lili Reinhart said that it was “fucked” that she’s even returning to filming at all.

“I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada,” she recently told Nylon.

“That doesn’t feel good. You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come to visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels fucked.”

You can check out the girls failing to do the WAP dance below. Much more content is for sure guaranteed.