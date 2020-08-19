Cole Sprouse has taken to Instagram to confirm that he and Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart have, indeed, split after two wonderful years together.

The actor posted a piccy of his ex in the wild, and in the lengthy post, revealed that the pair separated back in January, then officially called it quits in March.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” he began. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

He concluded by promoting her upcoming flick, Chemical Hearts, bless him.

“Also her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks guys.”

Rumours that the pair are donezo have been banging around for ages, so Cole’s post is likely aimed at silencing the goss and speculation.

Sprouse and Reinhart — who play onscreen couple Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on the hit CW show — were first linked in July 2017 after they were spotted smewching at Comic-Con.

Since then, they’ve been as thick as thieves, doing all that celeb couple-y shit, from appearing in each other’s Insta posts to rocking red carpets together.

But sadly, the sun has officially set on their teen dream romance. Ah well, ’twas fun while it lasted.