Lili Reinhart has spoken out about being trapped in Canada and continuing to film her CW series Riverdale during COVID-19.

The actress said she doesn’t “feel good” about returning to work as the cast and crew must quarantine for two weeks in Vancouver, where they will stay until Christmas to film the last three episodes of Season four and Season five, according to a new interview.

“I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada,” she recently told Nylon.

“That doesn’t feel good. You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels fucked.”

She added, “I’m very lucky, but it’s like, ‘I need to keep going. I need to keep going.’”

Reinhart plays lead character Betty in the teen drama.

She also said that she and her castmates will probably look a bit different how they appeared when they were filming before the pandemic put production on pause and honestly, same.

“We stopped during the prom episode, so I have to fit back in that prom dress,” she said, added, “Five months later, we’re all going to be tan, maybe a little bit thicker. I certainly am.”

Riverdale was forced to shut down production back in March when COVID-19 first hit, but has since resumed filming.