Everyone’s lord and saviour Britney Spears is finally having her first taste of freedom after being trapped for thirteen years in an abusive conservatorship — and somehow, she’s already discovered notoriously problematic YouTuber and beauty mogul Jeffree Star. Please no.

Our beloved pop icon has been posting random, joyous shit to Instagram these last couple of days and it is honestly the most heart-warming thing ever to watch her be so wide-eyed about literally everything. Considering she hasn’t had full control of her socials ever really, it’s definitely a new and exciting world.

Too new, it seems, because she’s just discovered Jeffree Star — and not the controversies around him, I’m pretty sure.

“[Jeffree Star] thank you for sending me the coolest makeup ever!!!” she said in an Instagram post, raving about the products.

“It smells that good … not to mention the adorable bullet lipsticks … sorry I had to share cause if I didn’t know I would wish somebody would tell me about it!!!! HOLY MIST is a MUST!!!! Jeffree Star, you’re a genius !!!! Holy Mist is (sic) more like holy shit this is good!!!!”.

Oh noooo.

In case you aren’t aware, there is a looot of controversy surrounding Jeffree Star. He’s been accused of sexual assault and paying off accusers, as well as racism, and he was forced to apologise after pictures of his former website Lipstick Nazi resurfaced, which included images of swastikas. And that’s just the TLDR.

READ MORE Britney Spears Hinted At An Oprah Intv In Wildly Authentic Post-Conservatorship Instagram Vid

Britney’s fans expressed their dismay in the comments, telling her to stay away from him.

“Oh no honey keep him away,” one user commented, while another said: “Don’t trust him, Queen.”

Some users reminded others that Britney has been out of the loop for a while, and probably isn’t across the drama and allegations shrouding Jeffree’s career.

“It’s ok y’all. She hasn’t been up to date with what’s been going on the past 2 years,” a fan said.

“Ok a lot has happened since you’ve been locked up so we’re gonna have to talk about Jeffree but we love you xoxo,” another commented.

Look, it’s been a big year for Britney and she deserves to enjoy her freedom and autonomy. Hopefully she figures out the truth about Jeffree herself and steers clear. He’s not worth it babe!!!