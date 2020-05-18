Jeffree Star has defended the release of their new ‘Cremated’ makeup palette, after being called out for the palette’s name and release date amid the pandemic.

Following the new palette’s announcement last week, Jeffree was heavily criticised for releasing such a product during COVID-19. “Jeffree star rly released a CREMATION themed palette in the middle of a global pandemic,” Twitter user @adrasteiarose commented, “in which the bodies of thousands killed by covid are being cremated.”

Following this, the YouTuber took to Instagram to defend his ‘art’. “There’s always so many meanings with my art and that’s what it is… it’s mine,” Jeffree said. “I create it for the world. It is allowed to be interpreted any way that anyone wants to take it but I always come from a good place and this palette is fucking sickening.”

“And on a real level, you guys, my own father was cremated. My two dogs that passed away last year were cremated. So nothing ever comes from a negative place in my life. So if you take it that way, that’s how you articulate things, bitch, not me.”

⚱️ The #Cremated Collection is all about tapping into your dark desires and exploring another side of yourself. ???? pic.twitter.com/MBX6vj9o7M — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 17, 2020

The palette reveal video, which has amassed a near-6 million views in a 48 hours, is the #1 trending video on YouTube.

“Cremated is like my iconic catchphrase, I’m deceased,” Jeffree attempted to explain in the video, once again. “It is a double entendre, and cremated, as well as being, of course, very dark and gothic, it is also a term that I like to use… You know when you’re really blown away by something, you’re mesmerised and it’s so sickening? Me and my friends love to say, bitch, I’m cremated. Baby, I’m deceased.”

Looks like Jeffree ain’t budgin’ on this one. Yikes.